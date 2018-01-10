£9,769 grant funds play equipment

The new Captain Mannering play equipment in Barmby Moor has been officially opened by children from Barmby Moor Primary School.

The equipment includes two slides, two climbing walls, two towers attached by a bridge and two fireman’s poles.

The facility was funded by a £9,769 grant from WREN’S FCC Community Action Fund.

WREN is a not-for-profit business that awards grants from funds donated by FCC Environmental through the Landfill Communities Fund.

Vivien Cox, clerk at Barmby Moor Parish Council, said: “This vital facility is going to make a real difference to those who use it as well as the wider parish community. We are extremely grateful to WREN for providing funding as we would not have been able to go ahead without its support.”