£80,000 road improvement scheme due to start in Seaton Ross

An £80,000 road improvement scheme is due to start in Seaton Ross next week.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council is expected begin work on Monday (11 March) to repair the road surface on the main route through the village, which includes South End, Church Lane, North End and Mill Lane.

The scheme is anticipated to take five weeks and will include patching sections of the road, as well as drainage and kerbing repairs.

The work is being carried out in preparation for surface dressing, which the council will carry out on the road this summer in order to protect the surface against potholes.

To make sure the work is carried out safely and efficiently, the road through the village will be closed to through traffic from 8am to 5pm Monday to Friday during the scheme.

A signed diversion via Holme on Spalding Moor and Shiptonthorpe will be put in place.

Access will still be permitted for residents, business owners and the emergency services.

However, residents and visitors are asked to avoid parking their cars along South End, Church Lane, North End and Mill Lane while the work is being carried out.

The work will be undertaken by council contractor Specialist Surfacing Ltd on behalf of Britcon (UK) Ltd.

Dave Waudby, head of infrastructure and facilities at East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “We need to carry out this work as the road through Seaton Ross is showing signs of disrepair.

“We’d like to thank residents and drivers in advance for their patience while this work is being carried out.”