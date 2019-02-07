£70 fine if you park across a dropped kerb in the Pocklington and district area - new campaign starts on Monday

Parking officers in the East Riding are launching a campaign to encourage drivers not to block pedestrian crossings when they park.

Blocking crossings can cause serious problems for wheelchair users, mobility scooters, parents with prams and pushchairs, people with sight problems and elderly pedestrians needing to cross the road.

Motorists who park across dropped kerbs risk a �70 fixed penalty notice.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council is calling on drivers in the Pocklington and district area to be more considerate when parking their cars and make sure they do not block crossings where the kerb has been lowered.

Motorists who continue to park across dropped kerbs risk receiving a £70 fixed penalty notice from the council for causing an obstruction.

To make motorists more aware of the issue, the council’s civil enforcement team will be issuing warning notices to all vehicles they see parking across dropped kerbs for a four-week period. This starts on Monday (11 February).

Then, from Monday 11 March onwards, civil enforcement officers will return to issuing £70 fines to any vehicle found obstructing a dropped kerb.

Paul Tripp, head of streetscene services at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “The vast majority of drivers park sensibly, but a few inconsiderate drivers park without thinking of the problems they can cause.

“So we are running this campaign through our civil enforcement officers in the hope that drivers take notice and realise careless parking can cause a real problem for pedestrians.

“Those drivers who continue to park over these crossings could face a £70 fine.”

The council is reminding drivers it is an offence to park blocking a kerb which has been lowered for the following reasons:

○ For a pedestrian crossing,

○ To allow access to a business premises where a white ‘H’ bar appears,

○ To allow access to driveway in a residential area.

Parking on pedestrian crossings is a priority for the East Riding’s civil enforcement officers, but action can be taken to enforce all three.