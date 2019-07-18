£70,000 church roof repairs bid

A fundraising campaign is underway to save an historic village church after thieves stole the lead from its roof.

Parishioners at Low Catton Church are hoping to bring in £70,000 to repair the much-loved Norman building.

They have recently created a JustGiving page so people can donate to the cause.

The parishioners are also organising a number of events.

The Stamford Bridge Community Choir recently performed the “Raising the Roof” concert at St John’s Church.

The event accrued £650 after Hilary Saynor from the pool committee proposed its share of the concert funds should go to the church.

The next event is a Fun Day on Monday, August 26 between 2pm and 4pm at West Farm Low Catton. There will be penalty shooting, hook a duck, races, bouncy castle, face painting and cakes and tea.

A spokeswoman said: “In January the church had a large amount of the roof lead stolen.

“The majority of the Nave roof was taken, approximately 80sqm, and this will cost at least £70,000 to replace.

“The damage is currently covered in plastic sheeting but unfortunately it is leaking.

“We hope to start work as soon as possible in order not to damage the interior further.

“We are a small village church serving High and Low Catton, and Scoreby. But the interesting part now is that we are also the graveyard for Stamford Bridge. Stamford Bridge’s graveyard is full and it was decided to use ours.”

Visit https://www.justgiving.com/allsaintslowcatton to find more about the fundraising and to donate to the cause.