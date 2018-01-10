£600,000 road improvement scheme to begin at Holme on Spalding Moor

A £600,000 scheme of major road improvements is about to begin on the A614 between Welham Bridge and the mini roundabout in Holme on Spalding Moor.

The first phase will begin on Monday 15 January, and will consist of four weeks of overnight resurfacing repairs from Welham Bridge to around Rose Tree Farm, with a break of a week over February half term holidays.

It is also intended to carry out surface dressing of this section of the road during the Summer.

Work to replace kerbing and drainage, and also resurfacing, is expected to begin on Monday 19 February, starting at the mini roundabout and working southwards.

This phase will include installing additional drainage gullies and channels, while the road will be resurfaced with a quieter, high grip surface.

The improvement works are scheduled to be fully completed by July 2018, weather permitting.

An East Riding of Yorkshire Council spokesperson said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused to motorists during these works, but they have been scheduled in phases to minimise the disruption. We hope that road users will bear with us whilst we complete this very important project.”

Councillor Symon Fraser, portfolio holder for strategic asset management, housing and environment, said: “I am delighted that this is another significant scheme delivered through our enhanced ‘A’ road maintenance programme, funded following a successful bid to the Local Enterprise Partnership’s Local Growth Fund. There is no doubt that the completion of this scheme will result in major benefits for road users on this busy route.”