5,000 compost bags given to residents across East Riding

East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s annual compost giveaways enjoyed one of their busiest and best years yet – with 5,000 bags given away free to residents.

Nine giveaway events, including one at Pocklington, were held across the East Riding.

There was a large turn-out at each site with residents queuing up in their cars to collect two free 15kg bags of compost. The giveaways proved so popular that every spare bag of compost at each location was handed out.

Councillor Chris Matthews, the council’s portfolio holder for strategic management, said: “The council runs the compost giveaways as a way of thanking residents for their fantastic efforts in recycling their rubbish throughout the year. I’m pleased the compost giveaways are so popular and that residents can benefit from supporting our recycling schemes.”