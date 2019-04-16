£400 raised for Vietnam expedition

Charlotte Barlow from Woldgate College Sixth Form, recently held a fundraising event at the Pane e Vino Italian restaurant in Pocklington.

Charlotte hosted 45 friends and family as part of her fundraising campaign for the Woldgate School Expedition to Vietnam this Summer.

The evening was a huge success with nearly £400 being raised.

On the 18-day expedition, 14 sixth form pupils will stay with Vietnamese families to familiarise themselves with their culture and way of living.

They will also help out with various projects before going on a long trek.

The charity being supported is Volunteers for Peace, a charity specialising in the promotion of peace and friendship in approach to address social issues specifically in Vietnam.