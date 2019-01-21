£350,000 gas network upgrade on Spring Road, Market Weighton, set to last around 13 weeks

The North of England’s gas distributor, Northern Gas Networks (NGN), is investing £350,000 to upgrade the gas distribution network in Spring Road, Market Weighton.

The project is part of NGN’s ongoing investment in the area’s gas infrastructure to ensure the continued, safe and reliable supply of gas to customers for years to come.

It has been carefully planned in conjunction with East Riding of Yorkshire Council to minimise any disruption caused.

The work, which began on Monday 7 January and is scheduled to last for approximately 13 weeks.

Temporary three-way traffic lights will be introduced on Spring Road and Finkle Street for approximately one week from Monday 4 February.

Three-way lights will be placed on Londesborough Road from Monday 25 February, and will be in position for around three weeks.

It’s expected these works will extend journey times, so motorists are advised to leave extra time for travel while the temporary traffic signals are in place.

Gerry Hart, site manager for Northern Gas Networks said: “We have been working closely with the council to carefully plan these works and will be doing all we can to minimise disruption to customers.

“We’d like to apologise for any inconvenience customers may encounter.”

NGN’s customer care officers have been door-knocking residents and businesses to make customers aware of the project while on-site signage will advise motorists of the work taking place.

Regular updates will also be available on NGN’s website northerngasnetworks.co.uk, Twitter @NGNgas and Facebook @northerngasnetworks.