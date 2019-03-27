£3.9m scheme to start on A1079 roundabout

East Riding of Yorkshire Council will start work on a major improvement scheme at Shiptonthorpe Roundabout on Monday 8 April.

The £3.9million scheme involves increasing the capacity of the roundabout by widening the entry and exit lanes and provides a new fifth arm on the A1079.

The aim of the scheme is to reduce the delays and congestion that can form on the A1079 approaches to the roundabout at peak times and to cater for future traffic growth.

The proposed fifth arm at the roundabout will allow traffic to bypass the existing accesses to McDonalds, the petrol filling station and the garden centre, therefore creating safer access and egress while maintaining through flow on the A1079.

In order to minimise disruption to the travelling public and residents, the following working restrictions will be put in place:

○ Between the hours of 6.30am and 7pm, free flowing single lane traffic movement will be maintained in all directions.

○ 4/5 way traffic signals are only permitted between the hours of 7pm – 6.30am.

○ Noisy operations such as hydraulic breaking out, mechanical cutting, planing and reversing bleepers are not permitted between the hours of 11pm and 6.30am.

○ The existing 30mph limit on the A1079 Market Weighton leg will be temporarily extended to cover the extent of the works area.

Dave Waudby, head of infrastructure and facilities at the council, said: “I am very pleased that we will soon be able to deliver this major improvement scheme on a key route.”

An East Riding of Yorkshire Council spokesperson said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused to motorists during these works; however, the working restrictions imposed should help minimise disruption.

“We hope that road users and residents will bear with us whilst we complete this very important project.”