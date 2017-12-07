£29,000 car stolen from Barmby Moor home

Victims of a car theft in Barmby Moor are appealing for witnesses after criminals stole a £29,000 vehicle.

The owners of a £29,000 Jaguar, which was abandoned in Bridlington six hours after it was stolen, have appealed for anyone who saw it to contact police.

CCTV images have been released as part of the hunt to find the car thieves.

The distinctive blue vehicle was taken from Neil and Catherine Carmichael’s home on Saturday 2 December around lunchtime.

Catherine said: “They have come to the front door covering their faces, pressed the doorbell and seen we were not in. They then flicked the camera away.

“They have come through to the back of the house and smashed a window. It was broad daylight and they were bold as brass.

“We got home at 7pm, saw the gates were open and realised there was no car.

The �29,000 Jaguar was found abandoned in Bridlington.

“Police have said it was lucky I wasn’t in or that we didn’t disturb them.”

The Jaguar XE R-Sport was found in Auburn Close on Bridlington’s New Pasture Lane estate.

Catherine added: “Where it was dumped is a residential area so somebody must have seen something.

“The car is bright blue, it’s a very distinctive car and it had a private number plate N666RDL. Somebody must have seen it.”

Anyone who saw the car of who has CCTV footage is asked to call Humberside Police on 101, quoting log 496 of December 2.