£200,000 roadworks to take place at Market Weighton’s Long Lane

A £200,000 scheme to improve a road in Market Weighton is set to begin next week.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council is due to start work next Monday (25 February) to resurface the full length of Long Lane, between the junctions with Cliffe Road and River Lane.

The work will also include some drainage repairs and is scheduled to last for two weeks, weather permitting.

To allow the work to be carried out safely, Long Lane will be closed to through-traffic from 8am to 4pm Monday to Friday.

A signed diversion route via Market Weighton will be in place during the scheme.

Alongside this scheme, the council will also carry out patch repairs to the road surface in River Lane, ahead of the road being surface dressed this summer.

Access will be permitted to residents, business owners and the emergency services during the work.

Dave Waudby, head of infrastructure and facilities at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “We need to carry out these improvements to Long Lane and to River Lane as there are a number of defects in the road surface.

“We’d like to thank drivers and residents in advance for their patience while this work is carried out.”

Visit www.eastriding.gov.uk to find out more about local roadworks or to report an issue with roadworks.

