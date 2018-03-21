20 local organisations share funds from kids club

A number of community and charitable causes in the Pocklington and District area have benefitted from funding distributed by a now defunct kids club.

For nearly 25 years Barmby Moor Kids Club offered out-of-school and holiday childcare to families in the local community.

The club closed in 2015 but now, because of the sale of its main asset (the Old School in Barmby Moor), the trustees of the club have been able to distribute thousands of pounds to local, charitable organisations.

Twenty community groups have benefitted from the kids club funds campaign.

These include several playing field associations, village halls, Guiding and Scouting Groups (including Rangers, Guides, Brownies, Scouts, Cubs and Beavers), local pre-school groups, charitable sports amenities, a proposed youth club and community centre, horse riding and drama groups which help children and young adults with learning and physical disabilities participate in activities.

In addition, several smaller groups received financial support to encourage use of IT and exploration of village attractions.

A spokeswoman for Barmby Moor Kids Club said: “The trustees want to thank all the organisations that expressed an interest and applied for funding.

“Unfortunately, the amounts requested far exceeded the sum available.

“The trustees hope that the donations made to the successful charitable groups will enable them to grow and develop the much-needed services they offer to their local communities.

“It is believed that several thousand households will directly benefit from the donations and will help children and young adults learn new skills and, most of all, have lots of fun.”