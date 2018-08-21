2,000 watch Pockout shows

Pocklington District Lions Club staged the third annual It’s A Pockout at Pocklington Football Club on Saturday (18 August).

This third fun day attracted more than 2,000 visitors who were entertained to a two-show competition.

Grabbing a lift.

The first show was won by Bond International (Bonds Tyres) and the second by the Flatbed Flyers (Graham Edwards Trailers) who went away with a show winners trophy for the third consecutive year.

The parade set off from Market Place and included the teams, the Town Mayor and Mayoress, Councillor Dean Hodgson and his wife Ruth, Mrs Yorkshire Galaxy Rebecca Bennett, Lion President Angus O’Donnell and Pocklington Town Crier, the inimitable Geoff Sheasby – all accompanied by The City of York Pipe Band.

A wide range of refreshments were available, along with a licensed bar and sideshow attractions for all ages.

The day concluded with live music provided by Evie Barand and Kaz Unplugged.

Pocklington District Lions would like to thank all those who sponsored and supported this event.

All proceeds, this year, are going to RDA (Riding for the Disabled) and Hull and East Yorkshire MIND.

A spokesman for Pocklington Lions said: “We have already received firm team bookings for 2019!

“A date will be announced in the near future.

Keeping in step during the Pockout show.

“If you want to join in the fun next year, register a team, take space for a stall or offer sponsorship and support then contact Pocklington District Lions on 08458 338539 or go to www.itsapockout.org.uk.”

Taking a soaking for the team.

Tackling the course during the successful day.