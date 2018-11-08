1960s Girl power comes to Pocklington Arts Centre

Take a trip back to the swinging sixties with ‘It’s Different For Girls’ – a fun, rock ’n’ roll musical inspired by Hull’s own girl band Mandy and The Girlfriends – which is heading for PAC later this month.

Devised by She Productions ‘It’s Different For Girls’ tells the story of five young women from Hull who decide to start a girl band.

Within months, they are touring local pubs and clubs and are soon asked to play for the US Troops in Germany. Leaving behind their jobs as cleaners, dental assistants and waitresses, the teenagers embark on their journey to ‘freedom’.

But it soon becomes clear that the troops are more interested in the length of their skirts rather than their talent.

PAC director Janet Farmer said: “We can’t wait to bring this fantastic musical to PAC, with all its 1960s nostalgia, catchy tunes, and such a positive message to boot.

“The show was a sell-out performance at East Riding Theatre last September, and the cast even appeared on BBC One’s The One Show, so we know it’s going to be a big hit when it comes to PAC as part of its 2018 Northern tour.”

It’s Different for Girls will be at PAC on Thursday 22 November at 8pm.

For tickets or further details visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01759 301547.