184 RSPCA call-outs over exotic animals

The RSPCA received more than 180 calls about exotic animals and rescued a rising number of exotic pets last year in East Yorkshire, new figures show.

The charity dealt with 184 calls about exotic animals, and increase on 162 in 2017. The charity also rescued 41 exotic pets.

The RSPCA believes the reason behind some of the suffering of these exotic pets is that owners do not do their research and don’t understand the amount of care that they need, resulting in them being neglected, dumped or escaping.

Specialist exotics officer, Inspector Lucy Green, said: “Although their numbers are small, we have real concerns about the welfare of reptiles and other exotic animals kept as pets or entertainment in this country.”