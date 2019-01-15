150 years of church celebrated

Members of St John’s Methodist Church in Market Weighton are hosting a number of events to mark the venue’s 150th anniversary.

This weekend (Saturday 19 January and Sunday 20 January) there will be a special exhibition at the church entitled Worship and Witness.

Residents are being invited to come along and take a look at the display.

On Saturday there’s a coffee morning between 10am and 11.30am and an afternoon tea at 2.30pm (£5 a head with musical entertainment).

On Sunday there will be an anniversary service held at 10.30am. The church will be open between 1.30pm to 4pm for people to see the display.

On Saturday 2 February, church members will host a book fair and coffee morning (10am to 11.30am) and on Saturday 16 February a Beetle Drive and Fish and Chips afternoon will take place (3pm to 5.30pm).

Booking for this event is essential. Call 01430 873488 to book your place.

All proceeds from all the events will go to the Community First Responders and St John’s Church.