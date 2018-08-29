£10m contract to improve GPs access in East Riding

The East Riding of Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) has agreed to award a five and a half year contract to Yorkshire Health Partners Limited from Monday 1 October.

The contract, worth around £10 million, will provide access to routine and same day appointments with general practice (GP) clinicians seven days a week in additional evening and weekend clinics across the East Riding.

The additional appointments will be phased in over five months to meet local need, generating 600 additional appointments a week. From April 2020, this will increase to around 900 additional appointments each week.

Dr Gina Palumbo, CCG chair, said: “As a GP, I am often told by patients that they sometimes find it difficult to get an appointment at their GP practice at a date and time that is convenient to them.

“We are therefore very pleased to be working with Yorkshire Health Partners Limited who, over time, will bring in this additional and much needed capacity through a mix of doctors, nurses and other health care professionals at evenings and weekends.”

Dr Noel Tinker, chair at Yorkshire Health Partners Limited, said: “We are working closely with our GP practice colleagues to ensure that the appointments can be introduced safely and via existing, well-understood systems.

“Patients can contact either their GP practice or NHS 111 when practices are closed.

“Appointments may be available at, or close to, your own GP practice, depending on where you live.”