£100,000 grant buys all new beds for St Leonard’s hospice

St Leonard’s hospice, which has a fundraising group in Pocklington, will be replacing each of its 20 beds thanks to a £100,000 grant donation from The Patricia and Donald Shepherd Charitable Trust.

Each bed is user-friendly, state of the art, and costs in the region of £5,000 each.

The beds make it easier for people to get in and out of them and reduce the risk of falls and the mattresses promote movement which improves comfort and mobility and reduces the chance of getting pressure sores.

They are produced for a clinical setting, so are great for infection control, but they don’t look clinical which makes patients feel more at home.

Emma Johnson, chief executive of St Leonard’s Hospice, said: “Replacing all of our beds is a huge expense so we are incredibly grateful to the trustees of The Patricia and Donald Shepherd Charitable Trust for their generous donation.

“In order to continue delivering outstanding care, we need to make sure that we’ve got the best equipment. A bed may sound relatively simple, but it is one of the main sources of physical support and comfort.

“Many patients spend the vast majority of their time in bed so it is paramount that we do everything we can to make them as comfortable as possible. The new beds will allow for position adjustment, helping to prevent falls and general overall comfort – the importance of which cannot be overstated.”