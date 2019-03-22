£1.4million scheme to help East Riding town centres

More than a dozen towns across East Yorkshire, including two in this area, are set to benefit from a new £1.4million high street scheme.

The East Riding Council-led initiative is designed to boost struggling 13 town centres by improving existing shop fronts and offering support to businesses in the region.

Pocklington and Market Weighton are two of the towns that can access the funding.

An East Riding Council cabinet approved the proposals which was made possible due to one-off Government funding.

A council finance chief revealed that more than half of the grant (£800,000) will come from a national business rate levy surplus, while a further £400,000 has been made available through the government’s ‘Rural Services Delivery Grant’.

The future of the high street continues to be under the spotlight, with a number of prominent retailers responding to a fall in profits by closing stores or cutting back on staff.

In response, Chancellor Philip Hammond announced a new £675m future high streets fund in December 2018 – where local authorities can bid for a share of the funding.

A spokesman said: “I think this is a really well thought out initiative and something that’s increasingly needed in high streets, particularly with the growth of online shopping and all the other challenges.

“We’ve got a big rate review coming up this next year as well which is going to have an impact on those sort of businesses and I think this is very timely.

“It is an initiative I really do support, I think it’s something that we really need to take forward with some urgency.”