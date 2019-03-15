£1.1million road improvement scheme to start in Howden

Pocklington and district residents who travel through Howden may face delays during major roadworks later this month.

A major road improvement scheme costing £1.1million is due to begin in Howden town centre on Monday 25 March and is expected to take five months to complete.

The East Riding of Yorkshire Council project will see the full length of road along the main street through the town being resurfaced, including Pinfold Street, Bridgegate, Flatgate and Hull Road.

Footpaths along the same stretch of road will also be resurfaced.

The scheme will involve both daytime and evening work, but will avoid morning and afternoon rush hours where possible.

The work is to be carried out by council contractor PBS (NE) Construction Ltd and will be split into four phases.

Phase one (From 25 March to 10 May) will see road and footpath resurfacing along Pinfold Street and Bridgegate between the junction with Knedlington Road and the Co-op store car park. A temporary road closure will be in place during the working hours of 9.30am and 3.30pm.

Dave Waudby, head of infrastructure and facilities at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “We would like to thank Howden residents, businesses people and motorists in advance for their patience during this resurfacing scheme.

“It is a lengthy project, but we have tried to minimise disruption as much as we can.

“People will notice a big improvement to the road surface when the work is completed.”