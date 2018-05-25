£1,000 raised by choir’s goodbye with Rev Fran

What a fantastic month had by the Stamford Bridge Community Choir.

After the excitement of being part of the winning project in the national Royal Philharmonic Society Music Awards, the choir held its ‘It’s Almost Summer’ concert at St John’s Church in Stamford Bridge.

The vicar, Rev Fran Wakefield, has always sung with the choir when she can and has been a wonderful supporter, enabling it to sing at St John’s on numerous occasions. As Rev Fran is leaving the parish soon it was important to the choir that she could take part in the community evening so the summer concert was brought forward.

The church was packed and choir director Rachel Whittaker led the singers through a wide range of fun, joyful, emotional and more traditional pieces.

Ben, Rachel’s husband, was compere for the evening.

Each year the choir chooses to support and fundraise for a charity, and this year it’s one very close to members’ hearts – York Against Cancer.

A spokesman said: “We are absolutely thrilled to say that the concert, alongside kind donations from the Yorkshire Countrywomen’s Association and Wilberfoss WI who we have sung for recently, raised an outstanding £1,000.

“Thank you to absolutely everyone who donated from the bottom of our hearts.

“We look forward to performing again soon and will be singing with the primary school children again at Woldgate School Soiree on Thursday 12 July, then at the Forever Young Music Festival at Grimston Court on Saturday 1 September.”