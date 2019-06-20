Yorkshire’s pooch owners ready for Bring Your Dog To Work Day

Now in its sixth year, companies large and small across Yorkshire will join in what promises to be a dogtastic day at work tomorrow (June 21).

Our pawsome pals will be put to work, helping out making coffee, typing reports and attending meetings, but mostly bringing lots of fun to the workplace while raising money for animal welfare charities that includes the Bring Your Dog To Work Day official charities - All Dogs Matter and Animals Asia.

Bring Your Dog to Work - or in this case, the gym!

HOWND, the ethical pet care brand, behind the national event kicked off Bring Your Dog to Work Day with an early session in London - accompanied by a pack of local dogs for a light-hearted southPAW session.

Each year the nation embraces this pupular day out when our four-legged furry friends get to spend time with their human at work for the annual charity event that thousands of businesses and dog owners across the country take part in.

From one-man bands, to large corporates, companies, schools, local fire stations, gyms, household brands and other organisations are sponsoring the event, with many donating prizes now worth more than £1,000 to the annual Dog With A Job mega competition.

To be in with a chance to win the competition companies dog owners can upload a pooch selfie in the Dog With A Job Hall of Fame with one lucky dog and their owner scooping the big prize.

Every year the hashtag #bringyourdogtoworkday trends at number 1 on Twitter.

Bring Your Dog To Work Day has had celebrity support since the launch of the initiative in 2014 including dog lovers Ricky Gervais and Downton Abbey’s Peter Egan and support from some of the UK’s most dog friendly companies.

Jo Amit, co-founder of both Bring Your Dog To Work Day and HOWND, says: “It is well known that having a dog at work has important mental health benefits and an increasing number of companies are becoming dog friendly.

“Each year more businesses sign up to sponsor and we’re proud to have created something that is doing good and also bringing a lot of joy to the workplace.”

Become a business sponsor or take part in the prize winning competition - click here to find out more.