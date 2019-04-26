Wolds Spring walk at Millington Wood

The East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s countryside access team is running a special event at Millington Wood this month.

‘Enjoy Spring in the Wolds: Millington Pastures’ will let people discover the breath-taking views over Millington Pastures.

The 3.5-mile walk takes place from 10am to 12.30pm on Thursday, May 16. Booking is essential, with charges as follows: £3.50 for adults and £2.50 for adults over 60 and children under 16. A family ticket is priced at £9.

Call 01482 395320 or visit www.bridspa.com/events (click ‘venue’ and then ‘Sports Play and Countryside events’) to book a place on the Millington Walk.