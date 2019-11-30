Why Subaru will keep a close eye on you

IF you think this new Subaru Forester looks very much like the outgoing version, you may be correct. But don’t be fooled: this is a hi-tech beast.

Forester has grown to become Subaru’s top-selling model in the UK and is popular among customers who trust it to be safe, capable and reliable.

In fact for many in rural parts, the Forester is the vehicle of choice. Not only is it capable, but it’s competitively priced too from £33,995.

This is the fifth generation Forester. It might look familiar but it is new from the ground up.

Forester comes to the UK with a new powertrain, the e-BOXER, which combines an electric motor with two of Subaru’s core technologies: the horizontally-opposed Boxer engine and all-wheel Drive.

And new technology ensures that Forester e-BOXER is safer than ever with some advanced safety features such as EyeSight driver assist, rear vehicle detection, reverse automatic braking, and a driver monitoring system standard across the range.

EyeSight uses two cameras either side of the rear-view mirror. It monitors for hazards up to 110 metres ahead and can take action using adaptive cruise control, braking to minimise an impact, lane sway and lane departure warning.

A refreshed and more substantial exterior design ensures the most spacious and capable Forester to date, featuring a high-quality interior, versatile boot space and 220mm of ground clearance. Perfectly suited to any on or off-road adventures, the upgraded X-Mode dial can now switch between two modes adapting to the most extreme weather and road conditions.

Forester e-BOXER combines a 2.0 litre direct injection horizontally opposed petrol engine with an electric motor. A lithium-ion battery unit is mounted in the boot floor and allows for pure-electric driving at speeds of up to 25mph.

The driver monitoring system is interesting. A camera installed on the visor of the multi-function display monitors the driver’s seat area and uses facial recognition technology to detect if the driver’s gaze has wandered or if the driver is dozing off and sounds an alert if appropriate.

If the driver looks out of the window or across at a passenger for an extended period of time, the system will recognise that the face direction is not forward and a warning will also sound to alert the driver to focus on the road ahead.

The system will also function if it identifies that the driver is drowsy.