The weather for East Yorkshire and Ryedale with forecaster Trevor Appleton

Here is the week-ahead weather for East Yorkshire and Ryedale with local forecaster Trevor Appleton.

A mild and at times warm week to come.

Monday October 8: Much milder. Dry and breezy with sunny spells developing.

Tuesday October 9: Dry and very mild with sunny spells.

Wednesday October 10: Warm, dry and sunny.

Thursday October 11: Warm and dry with sunny spells but an increasing southeast wind making it cool along the coast.

Friday October 12: Cloudy with a spell of rain.

Saturday October 13: Warm but with a chance of a spell of rain.

Sunday October 14: Warm but with a chance of rain.

Outlook: Cooler with near average temperatures but still on the dry side.