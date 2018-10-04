The Moonbeats bring the sound of Swinging Sixties to the YMCA

Professional 60s tribute band, The Moonbeats swing in with their chart-toppers to the YMCA Theatre in St Thomas Street, Scarborough, on Saturday October 6 at 7.30pm.

The band is made up of four Tyneside based musicians in their late 20s and early 30s.

The Moonbeats were first formed in the late 90s by Paul McGuire, Kris Quinn and John Hopkinson while they were at Seaton Burn High School in North Tyneside.

Originally called The Moonstones, the lads drew on their shared love of 60s music as the inspiration for their sets. The band played gigs at their local clubs and have now expanded to include South Shields musician Daniel Rutter making a “fab four”.

Paul McGuire, bass guitar, said: “Being a late life surprise to my parents, with 15 years’ difference between me and my middle sibling, my parents were of the 60s generation.

“My mam was a mod and my dad was a rocker. I was brought up listening to 60s music and hearing stories about the decade which was supposed to be about peace and love, but was actually more about coal mines, struggling to bring up children and hardship.

“I loved to hear stories about my dad going to the Alan Price Combo and the Bonzo Doo Dah Band. My parents’ stories always struck a chord with me.

“When my Dad was in hospital a few years ago, he was actually in the next bed to a man from Whitley Bay called James “Tappy” Wright who told me tales about when he used to be a roadie for Jimi Hendrix, the Animals and Slade – he’d toured with them all over the world and I became hooked on his stories. Sadly, Tappy has now passed on but he will always be an inspiration to me.”

Kris Quinn is a kindred spirit. “My Dad was an old-school rocker at heart who got signed in a band and almost hit the big time. I always wanted to follow in his footsteps. He supported bands like Credence Clearwater Revival and played with Nazareth and Thin Lizzie.”

The Moonbeats 60s show features songs by The Beatles, Gerry and The Pacemakers, The Kinks, The Who, The Hollies, The Searchers, Herman’s Hermits and many more:

Tickets: 01723 506750.