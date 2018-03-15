REVIEW: Crathorne Hall offers tranquil walks and fine dining in glorious surroundings

If it's a peaceful break away in a tranquil setting that you're after, then look no further than Crathorne Hall.

The luxury hotel, set in a 15-acre grounds in the town of Yarm on the edge of the North Yorkshire Moors, is a haven for those who want to get away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

Crathorne Hall was built in the early 1900s and still retains many of its original features to this day.

There are still paintings of the house's ancestors, the Dugdale family, that adorn the walls for guests to admire as they dine.

The hotel is a popular attraction for weddings and during my stay, staff were preparing to host a food-tasting evening and a variety of birthday parties in their terrific conference rooms.

In terms of my room for the night, you couldn't ask for more.

Crathorne Hall.

The space itself was huge, the king-size bed was ample and the view from the room overlooked the main lawn and various woodlands - stunning.

Another reason for choosing Crathorne Hall for a weekend stay has to be the food offering.

I dined on the a la carte menu and all food was prepared fresh and to the highest standard.

The hotel is well served by a small but tight-knit team.

Crathorne Hall.

General Manager Peter Llewellyn tells me that their staff retainment is among the highest in the Hand Picked Hotels cluster of venues.

The service was second to none and staff clearly go above and beyond when it comes to putting the customer first.

Some have worked at this historic venue for decades and it is easy to see why; the atmosphere is accommodating and everything is done to ensure they provide the highest standard possible for guests.

A few years back the hotel suffered a blow when a fire ripped through the roof of part of the hotel.

Crathorne Hall.

Thankfully, the venue carried out repairs to the highest standard and the new section has been designed to try to imitate the classic, grand feel of the Grade II listed building.

Around the grounds of the hotel there is a woodland walk which allows guests to do a lap that incorporates the old stables, various woodland and a bird watching area.

For fine dining, peaceful surroundings and glorious rooms Crathorne Hall ticks all the boxes.

Crathorne Hall is offering the following packages:

* Two Night Country Break - save up to 15 per cent, includes: Overnight accommodation for two for two nights, A three-course set meal on the first night, a full traditional breakfast on both mornings.

Price from £134 per room per night, based on two people sharing a classic room.

* Romantic Getaway includes: Overnight accommodation for two, a glass of Champagne on arrival, a three-course set meal, a full traditional breakfast in bed, late check out till noon.

Price from £197 per room per night, based on two people sharing a classic room.

For more information, visit handpickedhotels.co.uk.