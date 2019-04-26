Pop up Taste of the Tour de Yorkshire event at county's first whisky distillery

The team at Yorkshire's first whisky distillery is preparing a pop up food event inspired by the Tour de Yorkshire.

The Pot Still Coffee Shop at the Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery in Hunmanby will host a unique Taste of the Tour evening that will pair samples of the distillery's maturing malt with produce from different stages of the Tour.

To accompany some never seen before cask samples of Spirit of Yorkshire's Maturing Malt will be Shepherd's Purse cheese, fish from Staal Smokehouse, Yorkshire Biltong, Bullion chocolate and whisky barrel aged coffee from Taylors of Harrogate.

Spirit of Yorkshire's Chrissie Queen has organised the event and said: "We wanted to celebrate both the Tour coming to Hunmanby and the fabulous producers that we have in Yorkshire with a food and whisky pairing evening and have selected five flights of maturing spirit that will complement the food perfectly.

"If you want to come along and you're the designated driver, driver packs will be available for you to take home with you at the end of the evening, so that you don't miss out."

The event is on Friday May 30.

Tickets cost £20 per person and include a flight of five drams and accompanying food. They are available from reception at Spirit of Yorkshire, over the phone by calling 01723 891758 or online at www.spiritofyorkshire.com

There will also be a raffle for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust in support of Filey businessman Matt Dugdale who is fundraising for his friend's son.

In addition to the events programme that also includes regular music sessions, visitors to Spirit of Yorkshire can enjoy guided Tours of the Distillery and home-made refreshments from Pot Still Coffee Shop seven days a week, all year round.