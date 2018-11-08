Plough Inn, Wombleton: Hospitality and food are perfect combination

I have visited the Plough Inn at Wombleton once before many moons ago, and was interested to see if our dining experience would live up to my memory of good food and warm hospitality.

The cheerful staff couldn’t have been more welcoming, greeting us with smiles and friendly chatter, nothing was too much trouble - so far so good.

The bar was already heaving with diners and teatime regulars, so we opted to sit in the restaurant area for a change. At the Plough Inn, the restaurant is a lovely inviting space begging for diners. We stepped down into what looked like the oldest part of this 15th century building with its original exposed stone walls and beautifully craggy wooden beams. The soft lighting and glow from the open fire made for a relaxing evening.

I spied the specials board with interesting options such as Whitby Crab Risotto and Fillet of Roe Deer with caramelised red cabbage and parsley mash.

I wanted to try something different so plumped for breast of guinea fowl with parsnip puree, pancetta, mushrooms in red wine and dauphinoise potatoes. I’ve had pheasant and pigeon before, and expected this to have a similar game taste. It’s not unlike chicken but with lots more flavour. It was served on the bone with a crisp skin and was delicious and succulent. This was partnered with a sweet mushroom and red wine sauce which complemented the delicate meat without overpowering it. There was a neat square of layered dauphinoise potato, and the parsnip puree was another lovely addition, again sweet but delicate.

My partner ordered the chargrilled 10z flat iron steak. He has sampled quite a few steaks in his time, but never like this. The perfectly charred outside and tender centre was a real hit. It was sat on a bed of creamy mushrooms and spinach, accompanied by hand cut chips.

For dessert I chose my all time favourite creme brûlée, this one was flavoured with Amaretto. I couldn’t fault it, light and creamy and accompanied by a homemade short bread biscuit. My partner chose the pavlova with toasted nuts, mascarpone and caramel sauce, this too was delicious and the presentation was lovely. Perfect desserts to end a perfect meal.