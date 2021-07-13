Yorkshire wildlife artist’s film featured on BBC1’s The One Show available to watch until end of the month

Wildlife artist Robert E Fuller has been following foxes around York for his latest film.

Thixendale-based wildlife artist Robert E Fuller’s latest video, featured on the BBC1’s The One Show, will be available to view on iPlayer until the end of the month.

His latest item on the show sees him following foxes around York.

However, the date it was due to be aired was changed, so some people may not have had the chance to watch the film.

Mr Fuller said: “If you missed the video there’s still chance to see it via iPlayer. My film is about 20 minutes in, right after Richard Branson.”

Mr Fuller is keeping busy capturing various wildlife around his home.

He’s been enjoying incredible views of a family of buzzards, and has also run a poll to select the names of two barn owl chicks.

Go to tinyurl.com/nz8jvd29 to watch Mr Fuller’s video.