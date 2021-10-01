Pocklington Town Council’s appeal for volunteers ahead of big events in November

Volunteers are needed for this year’s Bonfire Night event.

The council is organising a number of events and to enable them to take place it needs 20 event volunteers to help steward them.

If not enough volunteers come forward then it may be necessary to cancel these community gatherings.

The events are:

○ Bonfire Night – Friday, November 5 from 5.30pm to 8.30pm.

○ Remembrance Day Parade – Sunday, November 14 from 1.45pm to 3.30pm.

○ Christmas Festival – Sunday, November 28 from 10am to 4.30pm.

A council spokesman said: “The volunteers will be needed to help monitor crowds and keep people safe. Anyone interested can contact Gordon Scaife via email [email protected] or by calling 01759 304851.”