Pocklington Lions’ drive-in movie day to raise funds for good causes

Pocklington and District Lions' drive-in movie event will feature Top Gun and The Secret Life of Pets.

The event, which will be held at Pocklington Airfield, features The Secret Life of Pets (Certificate U) at 4.15pm.

This will be followed by classic 1908s movie Top Gun (Certificate 15) at 7.15pm.

A Pocklington Lions spokesperson said: “The tickets are £25 per car and all proceeds will go to charity, 50% will go to Martin House Children’s Hospice.

Visit www.facebook.com/pocklingtondistrictlions for more details.

Go to buytickets.at/pocklingtondistrictlionsclub to buy tickets for the movies.