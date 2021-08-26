Pocklington Groups share £6,200 from the Active Towns Community Grants scheme

PRITC chairman Andy Bowden (left) presents an Active Towns grant cheque to Pocklington District Heritage Trust trustees Peter Halkon, Sue Lang, Andrew Sefton and Amy Nuttall.

The partnership is now inviting applications for round two.

Amounts between £200 and £1,500 were given out in the first phase to local organisations ranging from environment group Pocklington Green Corridors, to West Green fitness initiative Move The Masses, to Pocklington District Heritage Trust.

Active Towns also supported last month’s hugely successful End of Pockdown gala, and its next event is a family fun day at Pocklington rugby club on Tuesday (August 24).

Round two of the grant scheme is currently open until Friday, September 24.

The purpose of Active Towns Community Grants is to enable voluntary groups, charities and individuals to develop strong governance and facilitate their restart following lockdown; plus also help initiate new activities that help local residents be more physically, mentally, and socially active and improve their wellbeing.

Pocklington Rugby in the Community chairman Andy Bowden said: “We are delighted to be partnering with East Riding of Yorkshire Council to deliver small grants to the heart of our community.

“The application is really simple and we hope to support both small groups establish their ideas, and larger organisations to thrive and reach their full potential.

“We’re looking forward to receiving a wide range of new applications in the next round.”

Unconstituted community groups and residents can be granted up to a maximum of £200 (if the group then becomes officially constituted it can apply for an additional £1,800).

Local community groups with a constitution, and registered charities, can apply for amounts between £200 and £2,000.

The grant scheme is administered and distributed via a small local body of East Riding council officials and PRITC trustees.