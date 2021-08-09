Car boot sale to support The People’s Pantry to be held in Market Weighton

A car boot sale will be held at Market Hill Car Park in Market Weighton on Sunday, August 29.

The event is set to take place between 10am and 2pm with set from 9am.

Pitches cost £5 (pay on the day) and people are asked to bring their own table.

Contact Barry 07799 606082 or Karen 07805 164307 for enquiries and booking.