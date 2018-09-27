One of Shakespeare’s greatest history plays at Scarborough

Henry V, Stephen Joseph Theatre, Tuesday October 9 to Saturday October 13

Bristol-based theatre company Shakespeare at the Tobacco Factory brings one of Shakespeare’s greatest history plays to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre.

A divided nation. Trouble on the continent. An ambitious young prince.

Emerging from his wild youth with a sense of purpose and adventure, Henry V wages war on France with devastating efficiency. But at what cost? How can he be a good leader and a good man? What compromises must be made in the name of victory?

Shakespeare’s play is an examination of the nature of power. It explores the burden of leadership and explodes the myth of heroism. It depicts the powerful and the powerless fighting side by side. With characters drawn from across the United Kingdom, the play is a democratic portrayal of the ruler and the ruled.

Henry V compels us to examine our place in the world and look at our complex relationship with patriotism. Above all it speaks of the moral responsibility of our leaders: ‘Every subject’s duty is the king’s, but every subject’s soul is his own.’

Ben Hall joins the company the first time to play the title role in Henry V. Ben’s most recent credits include the Durrells and The Hollow Crown on TV.

Ben says: “I think there can be two images of Henry: the heroic and the war criminal. What I love about Shakespeare’s version is he takes both these ideas, brings the dilemma of the man vs the crown to the forefront, and by doing so makes him relatable. I think the steeliness and heroism is still there but there is a darker side to him, and a vulnerability.”

Henry V can be seen on Tuesday October 9, Wednesday October 10 and Friday 12 October; at 1.30pm and 7pm on Thursday October 11 and at 2.30pm and 7.30pm on Saturday October 13.

Tickets: 01723 370541