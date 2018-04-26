Music: Four days of concerts and sing-arounds as Filey Folk Festival comes to town

There will be sing-arounds, open mics, events at the bandstand and concerts at the Evron Centre when Filey Folk Festival comes to town.

More than 150 artists will be playing around the town in the cafes and pubs with free entry.

The event runs from Friday May 4 to Monday May 7 at various locations in the town.

Fake Thackray kicks off proceedings on the Friday night at the Masonic Hall with classy York folkies Yan Tan Tether in support.

Ranagri and Bric a Brac headline on Saturday night and festival favourites Merry Hell perform with Katie Spencer on the Sunday.

The Americana showcase on Monday sees top Irish country duo, The Remedy Club take the stage along with Nashville’s finest Kyshona Armstrong with her soul and gospel tunes.

Expect a broad range in styles of acoustic folk, blues, traditional, country, bit of acoustic rock and pop and a warm welcome and a famously friendly atmosphere.

There will be buskers round town and pay-on-the-door/ticketed events at the Evron Cente.

Prices vary from £3 for daytime shows to £10 for special guest evening concerts.

Due to growing popularity of the folk festival, bank holiday Monday will now be the official ‘survivors’ day.

There will also be a ‘grand finale’ concert held at the Evron Centre on the Monday night.

Venues include the Imperial Music Bar, Belle Vue Hotel, Bonhommes Bar, Charlotte’s Restaurant, the Station and Bronte’s Garage.

Other acts appearing include Edwina Hayes, Harp and a Monkey, Richard Harries, Robert Hartley, Hatchet, Pike and Gun, Martin Heaton and Jesse Hutchinson.

The bandstand is in Royal Crescent Gardens. The programme fro Saturday starts at 2pm.

It features the Ramshackle Shantymen, Two Right Uns , Graham Graham Beck, Fountainhead.

There is a festival opem mic session at the Belle Vue Hotel on the Friday from midnight.

Festival tickets are also available atFiley Travel and The Red Box in Filey. Or call: 01723 512229.