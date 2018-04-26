Just Down the Road: Richard Digance

A fabulous evening of musical wit and revelry with the one and only Richard Digance and Eric Sedge as opening support is promised at the Milton Rooms in Malton.

Richard resumes as normal after his golden anniversary celebrations of 2017 with a series of dates doing what he loves best, telling stories, playing the guitar and singing songs.

This year there’s a new show having shaken off the nostalgic trip of 50 years last year.

With a BAFTA nomination as TV Entertainer of The Year and Gold Award recipient from the British Academy of Composers, he turned his back on show biz for his first love of music and live performance.

He has performed 4,000 live shows, 62 British tours, publishe d14 books, written stage plays, released 32 albums and had four million YouTube visits.

He composed the audio book music for Bill Bryson’s best-seller The Road To Little Dribbling.

His Animal Alphabet poems, serialised by The BBC, are used as English teaching aids, in 14 countries from the USA to Swaziland,his guitar instrumentals are used on numerous TV productions.

He supported Robin Williams at The London Palladium, and supported Steve Martin in the USA.On TV he played guitar with Queen’s Brian May, Status Quo and the Moody Blues. After 50 years he’s still doing what he loves.

He is at the Milton Rooms on Friday April 27 at 7.30pm. Doors open at 7pm.

Tickets: £12 online or via the box office on 01653 696240