Join Walking Festival events

The Yorkshire Wolds Walking and Outdoor Festival will, for the ninth year running, feature a wide range of specialist guided walks and outdoor activities this month.

Taking place from Saturday 7 to Sunday 15 September, a main focus this year will be a trek along the 50-mile Minster Way footpath, which links the Minsters of Beverley and York.

Meanwhile, an event in Pocklington will be walking in the footsteps of the Pilgrimage of Grace, a popular uprising that began in Yorkshire in October 1536 before spreading to other parts of England.

Other highlights include guided cycle rides with the Breeze Cycling Ladies and tours of Little Wold Vineyard at Market Weighton.

Visit www.visithullandeastyorkshire.com for details.

Councillor Shaun Horton, portfolio holder for tourism, culture and leisure, said: “This festival yet again promises a great selection of walks and activities that will offer residents a fantastic chance to enjoy our stunning countryside, coast and learn things about our local heritage.

“Going on walks can be, of course, good for our health too, so it’s wonderful that all these walking activities are taking place, providing these healthy benefits.”