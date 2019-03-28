The Talbot is in the centre of Malton and has ample parking for guests

IN PICTURES: Inside the newly-refurbished Talbot Hotel in Malton

Cosy, comfortable, rustic and rambling, the Talbot has undergone a make-over and is the perfect place to enjoying country living at its luxurious best.

The welcome is warm, the ambience inviting and relaxing and the staff - from reception to restaurant - attentive and friendly.

The bar area of the Talbot

1. Cosy and comfortable

There is much to catch the eye in the wood-panelled bar

2. Feathered feature

Wood-panelling and floors have transformed the bar area

3. Best bar

A free standing bath in one of the en-suite rooms at the Talbot. 100 Acres complimentary products - a natural botanicals range - are provided

4. Bath time

