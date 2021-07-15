Property of the Week with Hornseys: Blacksmiths Cottage in Market Weighton – £200,000
Blacksmiths Cottage is a new-build two bedroom house situated in the heart of Market Weighton, close to local amenities.
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 7:25 am
The property has been built to a high specification with modern living in mind and comes complete with a 10-year LABC certification.
The spacious accommodation comprises entrance hall, open plan kitchen, dining and living room, wc, two bedrooms, bathroom, parking space, rear garden with patio and underfloor heating to the ground floor.
The property benefits from uPVC double glazing and gas central heating.
For more information, or to arrange a booking, go to www.hornseys.uk.com or call 01430 872551.