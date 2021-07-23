Property of the Week with Hornseys: An ideal home for the first time buyer in Market Weighton

Flat D, Southfield House, Market Weighton – £110,000. For more information or to arrange a viewing go to www.hornseys.uk.com or call 01430 872551.

A spacious two bedroom first floor flat within a Grade II listed building situated close to local amenities and in need of some updating with approximately 640 sq ft of accommodation.

The property briefly comprises entrance lobby, living room, kitchen, bathroom, two bedrooms and parking space.

