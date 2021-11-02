Property of the Week with Hornseys: A well maintained dormer bungalow in a sought after location
Rarely available, this well maintained 3/4 bedroom dormer bungalow, on The Market with Hornseys, is situated in a cul-de-sac position in a much sought after location just off Goodmanham Road and within easy walking distance of the town.
Offering spacious accommodation and comprising entrance hall, dining room, living room, bathroom, ground floor bedroom, conservatory, kitchen, utility, landing, three first floor bedrooms (one en-suite), single detached garage, south facing rear gardens.
The property also benefits from uPVC double glazing and oil central heating.
Visit www.hornseys.uk.com or call 01430 872551 to arrange a viewing.