Property of the Week with Hornseys: A two-bedroom, second floor apartment in Market Weighton
Situated close to the town centre this bright and airy second floor apartment has lovely views overlooking the rear communal gardens.
Monday, 9th August 2021, 12:12 pm
Updated
Monday, 9th August 2021, 4:10 pm
This spacious over 55s apartment briefly comprises entrance hall, living room, kitchen with integrated appliances, two bedrooms and bathroom.
The property is situated within a purpose-built complex for the over 55s by McCarthy and Stone and benefits from a secure entry system, emergency careline system, house manager, intruder alarm, communal residents lounge, guest suite, laundry room and lift.
Ingle Court is ideally placed for the centre of Market Weighton and local amenities.