Property of the Week with Hornseys: A spacious two-bedroomed flat in Market Weighton – £99,950
This property, on the market with Hornseys, is an ideal first time buyer home or an investment opportunity.
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 6:35 am
This spacious two bedroom first floor flat within a Grade II listed building is situated close to local amenities and in need of some updating with approximately 640 sq ft of accommodation.
The property briefly comprises entrance lobby, living room, kitchen, bathroom, two bedrooms and parking space.
For more information about the home or to arrange a viewing go to www.hornseys.uk.com or call 01430 872551.