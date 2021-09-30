Property of the Week with Hornseys: A spacious four-bedroom detached family home in Market Weighton – £350,000
Situated towards the outskirts of town, in an elevated position, this spacious four bedroom detached family home is offered to the market with no onward chain.
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 12:30 pm
Having undergone a scheme of refurbishment this light and airy property has neutral decor throughout and is ready to move in to.
The property comprises entrance hall, cloakroom, living room, dining room, kitchen and dining area, four bedrooms (one en-suite), family bathroom and double garage.
The property also benefits from gas central heating and UPVC double glazing.
For more information or to arrange a viewing go to www.hornseys.uk.com or call 01430 872551