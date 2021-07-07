Property of the Week with Hornseys: A four-bedroom, detached home in Pocklington
This four-bedroom, detached house built by the award-winning developer Mulgrave Homes in 2019 is on the Market with Hornseys.
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 11:55 am
It is built to a high quality and upgraded by the current vendors, offers spacious contemporary accommodation.
The property has a light and airy feel and comprises entrance hall, living room, cloakroom, dining room, breakfast kitchen, utility room, four bedrooms (one with en-suite), family bathroom, gardens to front, side and rear and detached garage.
The property also benefits from gas central heating and uPVC double glazing.
For more information or to arrange a viewing go to www.hornseys.uk.com or call 01430 872551