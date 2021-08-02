Property of the Week with Clubleys: An immaculate two-bedroom, semi-detached home in Pocklington
This immaculate and well presented semi-detached house, built approximately four years ago by Linden Homes, overlooks a small green area.
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 2:10 pm
From the moment you enter this fine property you will see what lies within, offering an entrance hall with cloakroom/wc, fitted kitchen, lounge/dining room with double doors leading to the low maintenance garden.
On the first floor lies two double bedrooms and house bathroom complete with a bath (shower over).
There is a low attractive maintenance gardens leading to parking for three cars.
