Property of the Week with Clubleys: An immaculate two-bedroom, semi-detached home in Pocklington

Overend Avenue, Pocklington – £185,000. Visit www.clubleys.com or call 01759 304040 to book an appointment to view this property.

From the moment you enter this fine property you will see what lies within, offering an entrance hall with cloakroom/wc, fitted kitchen, lounge/dining room with double doors leading to the low maintenance garden.

On the first floor lies two double bedrooms and house bathroom complete with a bath (shower over).

There is a low attractive maintenance gardens leading to parking for three cars.

A viewing of this splendid property is highly recommended. Go to www.clubleys.com/properties/14362957/sales for more details.