Property of the Week with Clubleys: An immaculate one-bedroom bungalow in Pocklington

112 Wold Road, Pocklington – £155,000. Visit www.clubleys.com or call 01759 304040 to book an appointment to view this property.

A delightful and beautifully presented one bedroom terrace bungalow which benefits from well maintained gardens, modern interior, garage and parking.

The accommodation briefly comprises: Kitchen, inner hallway, bathroom, lounge/dining room, bedroom with fitted wardrobes, front, rear and side gardens. The garage is in a block of three with communal car parking.

Other features of note are double glazing to windows and gas central heating.

A viewing is highly recommended to appreciate the property and avoid disappointment.