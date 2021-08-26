Property of the Week with Clubleys: An immaculate one-bedroom bungalow in Pocklington
This immaculate bungalow in Pocklington is currently on the market with Clubleys Estate Agents.
A delightful and beautifully presented one bedroom terrace bungalow which benefits from well maintained gardens, modern interior, garage and parking.
The accommodation briefly comprises: Kitchen, inner hallway, bathroom, lounge/dining room, bedroom with fitted wardrobes, front, rear and side gardens. The garage is in a block of three with communal car parking.
Other features of note are double glazing to windows and gas central heating.
A viewing is highly recommended to appreciate the property and avoid disappointment.