Property of the Week with Clubleys: A well presented family home in Pocklington – £275,000

Dorrington Close, Pocklington – £275,000. Visit www.clubleys.com or call 01759 304040 to book an appointment to view this property.

Entered via a useful entrance porch leading to the hallway with stairs to the first floor accommodation, the garage has been converted into a useful reception room or fourth bedroom. There’s an attractive lounge leading to the dining room and fitted kitchen.

Off the kitchen is a useful utility/side entrance with gas central heating boiler, plumbing for washing machine and courtesy door to the side.

The stairs from the hallway lead to a first floor landing and three good sized bedrooms, the master bedroom offering an en-suite shower room, the family bathroom includes a bath and shower over to serve the remaining two bedrooms.

There are also attractive gardens with extensive patio, lawned and raised planters.

A Clubleys spokesperson said: “In summary this is an excellent, well maintained home ideal for the growing family.”

