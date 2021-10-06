Property of the Week with Clubleys: A two-bedroomed, detached bungalow in Wilberfoss – offers over £205,000

Moorfield Drive, Wilberfoss – offers over £205,000. Visit www.clubleys.com or call 01759 304040 to book an appointment to view this property.

The two-bedroomed detached bungalow, on the market with Clubleys, is situated in the popular residential area of Wilberfoss.

Entered via a front uPVC front entrance door, the property comprises a fitted kitchen with built in fridge/freezer, lovely light lounge with double doors leading to the garden, two bedrooms and well-equipped shower room.

There’s low maintenance gardens to the front and rear and access to the side with detached garage and parking. Other features to note are double glazing to windows and electric heating.

The property would benefit from some cosmetic updating.